UK exporters consider 'worst case scenario' plans

Sarah Braithwaite's company, Forage Plus, specialises in nutritional products for horses, which have proved to be very popular with European customers in recent years. They're based in North Wales, but up until January, they were able to ship their goods to 20 European countries within a matter of days. Not anymore. One package she sent to Sweden in January still hasn't arrived, with customs officers there requesting additional documentation to clear it, from manufacturing flow charts to photos of individual products. But there are other issues too.