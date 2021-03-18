Economic outlook 'unusually uncertain' despite 'rapid' vaccine rollout
The outlook for the UK economy remains "unusually uncertain" despite the rapid rollout of the vaccine programme, the Bank of England has said.
It said there were reasons to be optimistic, including a less-sharp-than-expected drop in growth in January and the extension of furlough.
But it said the recovery still depended on the "evolution of the pandemic" and measures to protect public health.
It came as the Bank held interest rates at historic lows of 0.1%.