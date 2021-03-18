Grants to buy electric vehicles to be cut to £2,500
The government is to cut electric vehicle grants in a move that has been sharply criticised by the motor industry.
The Department for Transport will reduce grants £3,000 to £2,500 and restrict it to vehicles under £35,000.
The government said it will encourage people to make the switch to affordable electric cars.
But Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it is "the wrong move at the wrong time".
It said the move goes against the government's zero emissions ambitions.
"This sends the wrong message to the consumer, especially private customers, and to an industry challenged to meet the government's ambition to be a world leader in the transition to zero emission mobility," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.
The government said that higher-priced vehicles are typically bought by drivers who can afford to switch to electric vehicles without a subsidy.
It said the changes will allow funding for the grant to go further.
The plug-in car grant was introduced a decade ago, and was designed to reduce the price of electric cars, which generally cost more to make than petrol or diesel equivalents, to encourage more people to buy them.
Since 2018, the government has been narrowing the scope of the grant, bringing the level down in stages from £4,500 and tightening the eligibility criteria.
Sales of electric cars have increased rapidly over the past year, but remain a relatively small proportion of all cars sold.
The government says that by 2030 it wants to ban the sale of new cars powered only by petrol or diesel engines.