FCA starts criminal action against NatWest
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has started criminal proceedings against NatWest over allegedly failing to comply with money laundering rules.
The City watchdog claims increasingly large deposits were made into a UK customer account, alleging around £365m was paid in, including £264m in cash.
It alleges that NatWest's systems and controls failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise this activity.
NatWest said it had been co-operating with the FCA.
In a statement, the bank said it "takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties and accordingly has made significant, multi-year investments in its financial crime systems and controls".
No individuals are being charged as part of the proceedings.
The FCA said the case marked the first criminal prosecution under the money laundering regulations and the first against a bank.
The allegations date back to between 2011 and 2016.
The FCA started investigating in 2017, and NatWest has been aware of the probe since then.
NatWest is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 April.