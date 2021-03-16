Greggs to open new shops despite first loss in 36 years
Bakery chain Greggs is to open 100 new shops in 2021 as it bets on a post-pandemic recovery.
This is despite the chain reporting its first loss for 36 years in 2020 after sales fell by a third amid coronavirus lockdown measures.
Greggs said it had ramped up deliveries, wholesale, and click-and-collect as High Street sales fell.
Chief executive Roger Whiteside added that Greggs had "made a better-than-expected start to 2021".
He added that the chain was "well placed to participate in the recovery from the pandemic".
Sales in company-managed shops fell by more than 36% last year as footfall to city centres and travel hub sites fell substantially during lockdowns.
Greggs reported a pre-tax loss of £13.7m, its first since listing on the stock market in 1984.
Nevertheless, the chain is planning to open about 100 net new shops this year, adding to the 2,078 it already operates.