The Restaurant Group: Wagamama owner to raise millions as lockdown bites
- Published
The owner of Wagamama is seeking to raise millions of pounds after many of its restaurants had to close their doors amid lockdown restrictions.
The Restaurant Group (TRG) will seek to raise £175m from its shareholders to pay down debt and use as a buffer in case of any Covid resurgence.
Its boss said the pandemic had presented "enormous challenges" for the sector.
Total sales dropped by 57% to £459.8m in 2020 as many TRG sites were closed.
Dented sales and pandemic costs meant the group, which also owns other restaurant chains such as Frankie & Benny's, reported a £127.6m pre-tax loss last year, compared to a £37.3m loss in 2019.
It added that its short-term outlook remains "uncertain" while lockdown restrictions remain in place.
Chief executive Andy Hornby said that TRG has "responded decisively" to restructure the businesses while preserving the "maximum number of long-term roles for our colleagues".
"Whilst the sector outlook remains uncertain, and we are mindful of continuing restrictions across the UK, we are confident that the actions announced today will allow us to emerge as one of the long-term winners."
Under the prime minister's current "roadmap" for easing lockdown restrictions, hospitality venues will be able to reopen for customers dining outside 12 April at the earliest, with indoor dining set for 17 May.
During the pandemic, TRG started a major restructuring, closing about 250 sites, which largely affected staff across its Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito and Food & Fuel brands.
The firm, which now has about 400 restaurants, pubs and concessions, said the funds it plans to raise would be the "last step" in the restructuring plan as it prepares to reopen sites once restrictions lift.
It said Wagamama delivered "exceptional" like-for-like sales growth when it was open for dine-in trading and that the Wagamama restaurants operating takeaways and delivery services saw sales two and a half times higher than pre-Covid levels.