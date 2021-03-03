Budget 2021: Business rates holiday extended to June
- Published
Businesses including retail, leisure and hospitality in England have been given another three months free of business rates.
The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, exempted them from the tax last year, but the holiday was due to end this month.
He said in his Budget statement that the exemption would now run until June.
There would be a further six-month period where rates would be two-thirds of the normal charge, up to a maximum of £2m for closed businesses.
Rishi Sunak called it "a £6bn tax cut for businesses".
He also announced that the reduction in VAT to 5% for hospitality businesses first introduced last year would be extended for six months until the end of September.