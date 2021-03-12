'I play digital music through my 1949 radio'

I still listen to my reliable, dual-voltage, AM/FM Panasonic radio that I bought in 1981 when my US Navy ship was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. I often played music in my small stateroom at night in the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, and elsewhere far from any land signals. It reminds me of places I've been and of how it provided a connection, usually through the tapes that would play, with friends that I had been with.