Asda says 5,000 jobs at risk in new business plan
- Published
Asda says it has begun consulting with workers over a major restructuring of the business which could put about 5,000 jobs at risk, including 3,000 support jobs.
Proposed cuts would include in areas such as cash management, where there is less work as more people shop online.
The company said it plans to create 4,500 jobs as it expands its online offering.
The cuts could also affect two online-only stores where orders are picked.
Roger Burnley, Asda CEO and President, said: "The pandemic has accelerated change across the retail sector especially the shift towards grocery home shopping and our priority is to serve customers in the way they want to shop with us.
"The last 12 months have shown us that businesses have to be prepared to adapt quickly to change and I am incredibly proud of the way we demonstrated our agility and resilience through the pandemic."