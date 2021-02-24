Heathrow in £2bn loss as Covid 'devastates' air travel
- Published
Related Topics
Heathrow Airport has reported a £2bn annual loss after passenger numbers dropped to levels last seen in the 1970s during the coronavirus pandemic.
Its results contained a warning that it may not be able to carry on if passenger numbers remain limited.
However, boss John Holland-Kaye said the airport had £4bn in the bank, enough to keep it going until 2023.
He also told the BBC that he thought people would be likely to be able to go on their summer holidays.