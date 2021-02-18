Barclays profits hit by £4.8bn bad loan provisions
- Published
Barclays has reported a big drop in annual profits, having set aside billions of pounds for loans expected to turn sour.
The bank reported a 30% fall in pre-tax profits to £3.1bn for 2020, down from £4.3bn in 2019.
It was forced to set aside £4.8bn to cover loans unlikely to be paid back amid the economic fallout of Covid.
Despite that it announced it would resume dividend payments of 1p per share to shareholders.
It is also set to return cash to investors via a share buyback of up to £700m.
In December, UK banks were told they could start paying shareholders dividends again. They had ceased making dividend payments in March last year in order to keep hold of capital and absorb bigger shocks from potential loan losses amid the Covid pandemic.
On Thursday, the banking giant revealed £492m was set aside to cover expected defaults by borrowers in the final three months of 2020, though that was down nearly a fifth on the previous quarter.
Barclays added that investment banking trading had off-set the impact of the Covid crisis on its retail arm, with its "best ever year" for markets and banking income helping to keep the group in profit.
'Resilient and diversified'
Barclays has been one of the biggest providers of emergency loans during the coronavirus crisis.
The bank warned that pandemic-related costs would remain high throughout the coming year, but that it expected loan loss charges to be "materially below" last year's hit.
Barclays said it had already given out £27bn worth of government-backed loans to businesses and provided more than 680,000 payment holidays globally for customers with mortgages, credit cards and loans.
"We expect that our resilient and diversified business model will deliver a meaningful improvement in returns in 2021," group chief executive Jes Staley said.