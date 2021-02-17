Inflation: Cost of living up in January amid coronavirus curbs
Prices rose slightly in the UK in January as lockdown restrictions saw non-essential shops shut, official figures show.
Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, rose 0.7% in the 12 months to January, up from 0.6% in December, the Office for National Statistics said.
Food prices pushed up costs, along with household goods.
The rise was slightly higher than many economists' forecasts.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said household goods prices were higher because there had been less discounting on items such as bedding or sofas, but January discounting had continued in some form: "However, there were widespread January sales, with particular price cuts for clothing and footwear."