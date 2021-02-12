KPMG boss Bill Michael quits after 'stop moaning' row
- Published
The UK boss of KPMG has resigned following a row over comments he made at a meeting on Monday.
Bill Michael had reportedly told consultants to "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on people's lives, and to stop "playing the victim card".
Announcing his resignation, Mr Michael said his position was "untenable".
He added that he was "truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues".
Mr Michael had temporarily stepped aside after KPMG launched an independent investigation into the comments.