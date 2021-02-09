Holiday firm Tui set to run at 80% capacity this summer
- Published
Travel company Tui has said it expects to run 80% of its normal capacity for this summer, with 2.8 million customers already booked for its holidays.
The statement follows optimism from other travel firms that the industry is set for recovery as coronavirus vaccination programmes advance.
Despite the upbeat mood, summer bookings for 2021 are down 44% so far compared with last year, the firm said.
Boss Fritz Joussen said the UK market had "a special significance" for Tui.
"We see an impressive pace and ambitious targets for vaccinations there."
He added: "We should do everything we can to quickly return to basic freedoms and make travel possible again."
Tui's predictions for the summer season came in a trading statement that underlined the scale of the collapse in the tourism market due to Covid curbs.
The firm's winter bookings fell 89% compared with a year ago, with November and December hardest hit.