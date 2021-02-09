KPMG boss apologises for 'stop moaning' outburst
- Published
The UK chairman of accountants KPMG has apologised for telling consultants at his business to "stop moaning" about working conditions during the pandemic.
In a virtual meeting with his team, Bill Michael was told about concerns over potential pay, pension and bonus cuts, the Financial Times reported.
The consultants also complained about the internal ranking of team members' performances.
Mr Michael said his words did not reflect his beliefs.
Bill Michael, Chair of KPMG in the UK, said: "I am sorry for the words I used, which did not reflect what I believe in, and I have apologised to my colleagues.
"Looking after the wellbeing of our people and creating a culture where everyone can thrive is of critical importance to me and is at the heart of everything we do as a firm."
Last week the company's UK business revealed that Mr Michael was paid £1.7m in 2020, down from £1.98m in 2019.
Sales for the year slumped 4% to £2.3bn as the company's clients cut back expenses amid the pandemic.