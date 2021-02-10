Heineken cuts 8,000 jobs after Covid hits sales
Beer giant Heineken has announced plans to cut nearly 10% of its workforce after a sharp drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It said 8,000 jobs would go, some of them at the head office in Amsterdam.
Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink said 2020 had been a year of "unprecedented disruption".
Bars have been closed in many parts of the world, and some countries, such as South Africa, have imposed temporary bans on alcohol sales.