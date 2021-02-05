US job growth sluggish as virus hampers recovery
The US economy added just 49,000 jobs in January as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper recovery.
Losses hit workers at retail stores, restaurants, casinos and hotels, in a sign that analysts said underscored the need for further economic relief.
The Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, down 0.4 percentage points from December.
But the US remains about 10 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.