Buy now, pay later firms like Klarna face stricter controls
By Kevin Peachey
Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Fears over young shoppers' debts mean buy now, pay later firms such as Klarna will face more scrutiny by regulators.
These services, offered through major retailers, allow people to split payments instantly and interest-free and are used by millions of people.
But the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would be easy to build-up unseen debts of £1,000.
Now it will regulate the sector, after use of these services saw a near fourfold rise last year.
Buy now, pay later services were used by five million people in the UK at a value of £2.7bn.
However, one in 10 people using them already had debt arrears elsewhere, a wide-ranging FCA review into credit services found.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: "By stepping in and regulating, we're making sure people are treated fairly and only offered agreements they can afford - the same protections you'd expect with other loans."