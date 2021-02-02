Pfizer expects $15bn sales of Covid-19 vaccine
Drugs giant Pfizer has said it expects $15bn (£11bn) of sales this year of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with German firm BioNTech.
The vaccine was one of the first to be authorised for use by countries including the UK and the US.
The vaccine sales represent a quarter of its expected revenue for this year.
Many countries around the world have been scrambling to vaccinate their populations in a bid to save lives and aid economic recovery.
Pfizer is trying to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 as quickly as possible as countries rush to sign supply deals.
In the fourth quarter of last year, the vaccine brought in sales of $154m for Pfizer.
Out of the firms rushing to bring vaccines to market, analysts expect at least Pfizer and rival American biotech company Moderna to make billions of dollars this year.