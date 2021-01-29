Boohoo looks to buy Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands
Online fashion retailer Boohoo has said it is in exclusive talks to buy the the Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands from failed High Street retailer Arcadia.
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia group fell into administration in November last year casting doubt over the future of its brands and 13,000 jobs.
Any deal would be for the brands, and not the High Street shops.
Rival online fashion chain Asos is the frontrunner to buy Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.
Boohoo has said it is also interested in buying parts of Burton.
"These discussions may or may not result in agreement of a transaction. A further announcement will be made when appropriate," the company said in a short statement to shareholders.
Earlier this week, Boohoo sealed a deal to buy the Debenhams brand and website for £55m.
However the price tag did not include any of the retailer's remaining 118 High Street stores or its workforce, resulting in up to 12,000 job losses.