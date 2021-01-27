Apple Christmas sales surge to $111bn amid pandemic
Apple sales have hit another record, as families loaded up on the firm's latest phones, laptops and gadgets during the Christmas period.
Sales in the last three months of 2020 hit more than $111bn (£81bn) - up 21% from the prior year.
The gains come as the pandemic pushes more activity online, fuelling demand for new technology.
Apple now counts more than 1.65 billion active devices globally, including more than 1 billion iPhones.
The gains at technology firms like Apple are in stark contrast with many other economic sectors, which continue to see declines due to the virus.
Facebook Apple feud
At Facebook, increased online shopping helped lift ad revenue in the quarter by 30%.
The number of people active on its apps - which also include WhatsApp and Instagram - rose to 2.6 billion daily, up 15% compared to 2019.
It said ad spending could slow as the Covid crisis relaxes and shopper appetite returns for services like travel rather than products.
It also warned that plans by Apple to change how it shares user data could weigh on growth.
Apple growth
Apple's gains follow the release of its new iPhone 12 suite of phones.
In the most recent quarter it said growth in China - where the pandemic has already loosened its grip on the economy - was particularly strong.
In its greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, sales jumped 57%, it said. In Europe, sales roles 17%, and they rose 11% in the Americas.