Ikea to start selling spare parts for products
Furniture giant Ikea is planning to sell spare parts for its furniture in a bid to scale up its green credentials.
The Swedish firm said it was looking at selling items such as sofa legs and covers and arm rests, in addition to the replacement nuts and bolts it currently offers for free.
Its aim is to prolong the life of its products and dispel the idea that it makes disposable goods.
Ikea said the plans were at an early stage and there was no launch date yet.
Despite trying to make its products last longer, the company said it expected the impact on new furniture sales to be "limited", arguing that it would help make its products "more accessible".
It's the latest move by the firm aimed at trying to make sure its products are used for longer rather.
Last year, it entered the second-hand furniture market, buying back unwanted Billy bookcases, and certain other of its furniture items.
In return for the products, it offers vouchers worth up to 50% of the original price, to be spent at its store.
The company is testing various products, Lena Pripp-Kovac, chief sustainability officer at Inter Ikea, told the Financial Times.