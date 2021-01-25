Boohoo buys Debenhams brand and website for £55m
Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55m.
However, the fast fashion retailer will not be taking on any of the company's remaining 118 High Street stores or its workforce.
Boohoo said it was a "transformational deal" and a "huge step".
The 242-year-old Debenhams chain is already in the process of closing down, after administrators failed to secure a rescue deal for the business, with the likely loss of 12,000 jobs.
A closing down sale at 124 Debenhams stores began in December, as administrators continued to seek offers for all, or parts of the business.
The company announced recently that six shops would not reopen after lockdown, including its flagship department store on London's Oxford Street.
Boohoo has already bought a number of High Street brands out of administration. It snapped up Oasis, Coast and Karen Millen, but not the associated stores.
Debenhams has struggled for years with falling profits and rising debts, as more shopping has moved online. It called in administrators twice in two years, most recently in April.
However, its position became untenable during the coronavirus pandemic as non-essential retailers were forced to close for prolonged periods.
The firm had already trimmed its store portfolio and cut about 6,500 jobs since May, as it struggled to stay afloat.