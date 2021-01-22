UK borrowing hits highest December level on record
UK government borrowing hit £34.1bn last month, the highest December figure on record, as the cost of pandemic support weighed on the economy.
It was also the third-highest borrowing figure in any month since records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said.
The figures underline Chancellor Rishi Sunak's problems as he prepares his March Budget.
Borrowing for this financial year has now reached £270.8bn.
That is £212.7bn more than a year ago, the ONS said.