Saga cruises says all customers must be vaccinated
Anyone going on a Saga holiday or cruise in 2021 must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the firm has said.
Saga, which specialises in holidays for the over-50s, said it wanted to protect customers' health and safety.
The firm said it would delay restarting its travel packages until May to give customers enough time to get jabs.
People over 50 in the UK have been rushing to book holidays as vaccinations boost confidence.
"The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19," Saga said in a statement.
"Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too."
The firm said its new vaccination policy would add to tougher safety arrangements already put in place for when its cruises and holidays restart.
These include requiring customers to take a Covid-19 test before their trip, and have a full medical screening.
Capacity on its cruise ships will also be kept to a maximum of 800 people, while more cleaning is done on board.
Some of the most severe early outbreaks of Covid-19 occurred on cruise ships, where viruses are known to spread easily.