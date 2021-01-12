Royal Mail lists areas hit by Covid postal delays
Royal Mail has published a list of areas where there have been delivery delays due to its workforce being affected by the Covid pandemic.
The postal service said some areas will see a reduced service due to workers being off sick or self-isolating.
Royal Mail listed 28 areas where post might be late, with 27 in England and one in Northern Ireland.
Problems with deliveries over Christmas had prompted shoppers to complain about parcels not arriving on time.
In a service update on Tuesday, Royal Mail said: "Due to resourcing issues, deliveries in the following areas are likely to be limited."
Those areas are:
- Ashford (TN23-TN27)
- Barnsley (S70, S71, S72 and S75)
- Basildon (SS13-SS16)
- Bow (E3)
- Bury St Edmunds (IP28-IP33)
- Chelmsford (CM1-CM3)
- Christchurch (BH23)
- Daventry (NN11)
- Debden (IG7-IG10)
- Enfield (EN1-EN3)
- Grays (RM16-RM20)
- Hampton (TW12)
- Highbury (N5)
- Hornsey (N8)
- Horsham (RH12, RH13)
- Ilford (IG1-IG6)
- Leeds City (LS1-LS5)
- Lewisham (SE13)
- Magherafelt (BT45, BT46)
- Margate (CT7-CT9)
- Rugeley (WS15)
- Somerton (TA11)
- South Ockendon (RM15)
- South Woodford (E18)
- Upper Holloway (N7)
- Wandsworth (SW18)
- Wellington (TA21)
- Widnes (WA8)
Royal Mail said: "Despite our best efforts and significant investment in extra resource, some customers may experience slightly longer delivery timescales than our usual service standards.
"This is due to the exceptionally high volumes we are seeing, exacerbated by the coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices to keep our people and customers safe."
In December, Royal Mail had blamed delays on "exceptional volumes" of post.