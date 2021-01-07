Sainsbury's sees sales surge over Christmas
Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has reported a bumper Christmas, with sales up 9.3% for the festive trading period.
More customers bought their food online than ever before, it said.
In the 10 days leading up to Christmas, it delivered 1.1 million online orders, twice last year's number.
"Many customers had to change their Christmas plans at the last minute and we sold smaller turkeys and more lamb and beef than normal," said chief executive Simon Roberts.
Sainsbury's Christmas trading period covered the nine weeks from 1 November 2020 to 2 January 2021.
For the 15 weeks to 2 January, like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new store openings, were up 8.6%.
"We now expect, after forgoing business rates relief of £410m, to report underlying profit before tax of at least £330m in the financial year to March 2021," the supermarket said.
That is down from the previous year's figure of £586m.