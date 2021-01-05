Train services set to be reduced in lockdown
Train services are expected to be reduced during the national lockdown.
The extent of the cuts has not yet been confirmed, but some in the industry are anticipating reductions of between 50-60% of normal service.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, the government has spent billions of pounds covering the fall in ticket revenue from low passenger numbers during the pandemic.
In that first lockdown, services were dramatically reduced to almost half.
Some in the industry anticipate a similar Sunday-plus service will run for the next few months, not least because the supply of trains will outstrip demand.
There may also be difficulties staffing trains, given the prevalence of the virus and staff members being asked to isolate.
One senior industry source has said that the changes could take between 10 days and two weeks to implement as the process of adjusting the timetable is a jigsaw like complex process. Others anticipate it could take longer.
While services may be cut in some areas to as low as 50%, other services will not be reduced to this level.
Reports suggest that the reduced service will continue for three months. This will depend on the impact of the pandemic.
How quickly the new timetable will be implemented will depend on the extent of the cuts and is likely to vary between operators.