BBC News

Paperchase on the brink of administration

Published

Stationery chain Paperchase is on the brink of administration after most of its stores were forced to close over the Christmas period.

The firm has filed a notice to appoint administrators, a move that will give it breathing space from its creditors while it works out a rescue plan.

The company has 127 stores and around 1,500 employees.

The second lockdown in November came at a crucial period for the firm, which makes a high proportion of sales then.

Just under half its sales, 40%, come from trade in November and December.

"The cumulative effects of lockdown one, lockdown two - at the start of the Christmas shopping period - and now the current restrictions have put unbearable strain on retail businesses across the country," Paperchase said.

The company went through an insolvency process, known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement or CVA, in March last year to cut costs.

The chaiin now has ten working days breathing space to find a solution.

Related Topics

  • Retailing
  • Companies

More on this story

  • Paperchase proposes store closures to cut costs

    Published
    4 March 2019