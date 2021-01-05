Paperchase on the brink of administration
- Published
Stationery chain Paperchase is on the brink of administration after most of its stores were forced to close over the Christmas period.
The firm has filed a notice to appoint administrators, a move that will give it breathing space from its creditors while it works out a rescue plan.
The company has 127 stores and around 1,500 employees.
The second lockdown in November came at a crucial period for the firm, which makes a high proportion of sales then.
Just under half its sales, 40%, come from trade in November and December.
"The cumulative effects of lockdown one, lockdown two - at the start of the Christmas shopping period - and now the current restrictions have put unbearable strain on retail businesses across the country," Paperchase said.
The company went through an insolvency process, known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement or CVA, in March last year to cut costs.
The chaiin now has ten working days breathing space to find a solution.