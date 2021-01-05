Government offers firms new grants to survive lockdown
- Published
Businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure will receive new grants to help them keep afloat until spring, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.
The grants will be worth up to £9,000 per property, the Treasury says.
The help is in addition to business rates relief and the extended furlough scheme which has been extended until the end of April.
Separately, £594m will be made available to affected firms outside these sectors, Mr Sunak said.
In total, the package of measures is worth £4.6bn.