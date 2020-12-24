Brexit: Firms ‘need guidance’ to keep goods moving
By Simon Read
Business reporter
- Published
Businesses have given a relieved welcome to the Brexit trade deal, but warned there was more work to be done.
In a statement, Number 10 said: "The deal is fantastic news for businesses in every part of the UK."
But the CBI warned that firms needed urgent confirmation of grace periods to smooth the cliff-edge on everything from data to rules of origin.
"We need to ensure we keep goods moving across borders," said Tony Danker, CBI director-general.
He said the deal "will come as a huge relief to British business at a time when resilience is at an all-time low".
"But coming so late in the day, it is vital that both sides take instant steps to keep trade moving and services flowing while firms adjust."
The CBI said immediate guidance from government was required across all sectors.
Checks and red tape
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, urged the EU and UK governments to work to implement the new arrangement as soon as possible.
"They must ensure there are no tariffs from Day One and find new ways to reduce the checks and red tape that we'll see from 1 January," she said.
"Businesses are undoubtedly relieved to hear that a deal has been agreed and will be hoping that it will now be ratified by respective parliaments across Europe,' said Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"However, in on-the-ground terms for business, there are likely to still be questions unanswered and operational detail missing."
Trade unions took a more sombre view. TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "This deal is better than nothing, but not by much. It won't protect jobs and puts hard-won workers' rights on the line."
She called on the prime minister to "make good on his promise to level up Britain", saying: "He needs to act fast. There can be no more pointing the finger at the EU."
She added: "This deal is on the prime minister's head - it's his responsibility to make sure working families don't end up worse off."