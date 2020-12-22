Lorna Jane: Activewear brand in court for 'anti-virus' claims
Activewear brand Lorna Jane is being taken to court over claims its clothes could stop the spread of Covid-19.
In July the company claimed its "anti-virus" activewear had been sprayed with a substance called LJ Shield.
Adverts on its website and in stores used the tag "Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So".
On Monday, Australia's consumer watchdog launched federal court action against the firm for allegedly making false and misleading claims.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was "particularly concerning" the claims were made at a time when there were fears of a second wave in Australia, especially Victoria.
"We allege the statements made by Lorna Jane gave the impression that the Covid-19 claims were based on scientific or technological evidence when this was not the case," the court said.
In July, Lorna Jane was fined $40,000 (£22,600) by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for failing to seek its approval prior to making certain claims.
Trusted brand
"We are particularly concerned about this because consumers often trust well-known brands and assume that their marketing claims are backed up by solid evidence," the court added.
Other claims included: "With Lorna Jane Shield on our garments it meant that we were completely eliminating the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses."
The ACCC added that most of the claims were removed in mid-July but tags on clothing continued to contain the pathogen protective claims until November.
Lorna Jane has 108 stores in Australia along with international stores in the US and New Zealand.
Lorna Jane told the BBC it had assisted the ACCC with its investigation and was "extremely disappointed" about the legal action.
"We will be defending ourselves in the federal court against the commission's allegations," a spokeswoman said.
After being fined in July, Lorna Jones said it was not trying to claim the clothing was a cure for Covid-19.
"We are not saying LJ Shield will stop you coming into contact with bacteria, we are saying LJ Shield is an added protection like hand sanitiser but for the clothes you wear."