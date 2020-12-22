Tesco reintroduces buying caps on some products
- Published
Related Topics
Tesco has introduced purchasing limits on some products including eggs, rice, soap and toilet roll.
The move is to make sure all customers have access to the products, it said in an email to customers.
Customers are allowed to buy up to three of each item.
The supermarket giant also encouraged customers to shop alone to ensure social distancing in stores. It said it has "good stock levels" and customers should "shop as you normally would."
Tesco introduced limits on some products in September in a bid to prevent a repeat of the panic-buying that led to shortages in March.