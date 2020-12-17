Serco: Test-and-trace firm hands £5m bonus to workers
Serco, one of the UK companies which runs the coronavirus test-and-trace scheme, said it will award bonuses totalling £5m to its staff.
It said 50,000 workers will be given £100 each to recognise "the extraordinary efforts of our staff around the world during the pandemic".
Serco will also hand back £3m in furlough payments to the government and has returned £38m in deferred taxes.
The NHS Test and Trace programme has faced criticism over its effectiveness.
Some call handlers tasked with tracking down people who have tested positive for Covid and getting in touch with their close contacts say they have spoken to hardly anyone.
However, other contact tracers say that some members of the public are refusing to engage with the scheme.
Serco's chief executive, Rupert Soames, said: "In what will be remembered as one of the most challenging periods for businesses since the Second World War, Serco's people have proved themselves to be resilient, flexible and dedicated to ensuring the delivery of public services."
The outsourcing company reiterated its guidance on sales and profits for this year.
Revenues are expected to rise 19% to £3.9bn, while underlying profit is set to grow by around 35% to between £160m and £165m.