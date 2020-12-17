Furlough scheme extended for another month
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the furlough scheme for one month until the end of April next year.
He said the move would provide "certainty for millions of jobs and businesses".
It means the government will continue to pay 80% of the wages of workers who have been furloughed.
Mr Sunak also confirmed he would be extending the government-guaranteed Covid-19 business loan schemes until the end of March.
These changes come in the run-up to the next Budget, which the chancellor confirmed would take place on 3 March 2021.
"Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world - helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country," Mr Sunak said.
"We know the premium businesses place on certainty, so it is right that we enable them to plan ahead regardless of the path the virus takes, which is why we're providing certainty and clarity by extending this support."