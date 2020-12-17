Covid curbs scandalous, says Revolution Bars chief
The boss of UK bar chain Revolution Bars has launched a scathing attack on the government's coronavirus curbs,
Chief executive Rob Pitcher said the government's actions towards bars and late-night hospitality were "nothing short of scandalous".
He accused it of "deliberately sacrificing businesses and people's livelihoods".
Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin has also repeated his criticisms of lockdowns, calling them "ineffective".
He said the first Covid lockdown in March had been prompted by "deeply flawed" research.
"Over 800,000 jobs have been lost so far, approximately equivalent to the combined working populations of the cities of Manchester and Birmingham. These job losses are bound to rise sharply in the coming months, without a radical change in government policy," he added.
'Inept decisions'
Mr Pitcher of Revolution Bars said government grants of £1,000 per pub as compensation for being forced to close were "derisory and insulting".
They underlined "a complete lack of understanding of the costs associated with businesses of this nature (even when they are shut) or any sympathy for the consequences of their inept decisions".
"It has little evidence to justify the severe restrictions that have been imposed," he added.
His comments came as Revolution announced its preliminary results for the year to 27 June.
It posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £31.7m, compared with a loss of £5.6m the previous year.
The group's bars were closed during the last 14 weeks of the trading period because of Covid lockdown measures.
"The next few months will continue to be challenging and entirely dependent on imposed operating restrictions," Mr Pitcher said.
"Further meaningful government support will be required to help safeguard the industry and avoid further job losses, particularly for young people.
"However, given the actions we have taken to secure the future of the business, I am confident that Revolution will emerge from this crisis as a more focused business, and in a strong position relative to our competition, ready to seize any opportunities that arise.''