UK inflation rate falls sharply in November
- Published
The UK's inflation rate fell dramatically to 0.3% in November from 0.7% in October, official figures show.
Lower prices for clothing, food and non-alcoholic drinks made the biggest contribution to the fall, the Office for National Statistics said.
However, games, toys and hobbies increased in price, partly offsetting those declines.
The figures reflect the fact that most of the country was in some form of Covid lockdown during the month.
Games, toys and hobbies rose in price as people tried to amuse themselves while their movements were restricted.
Normally, prices for clothes fall each year in summer sales before autumn ranges come in, then rise before further sales towards the end of the year, the ONS said.
Clothes would usually go up in price in November, the ONS said.
However, the coronavirus crisis has changed how prices move.
"With significant restrictions in place across the UK, inflation slowed, predominantly due to clothing and food prices. Also, after several months of buoyant growth, second-hand car prices fell back a little," said the ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow.