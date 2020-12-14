Adidas considers selling off its Reebok brand
Adidas, the German sportswear giant, said it had started looking at whether to keep its Reebok brand or sell it.
The company said it had made no firm decisions yet about Reebok, which is mainly focussed on the US market.
Adidas said it would make the announcement on its future in March.
The company paid $3.8bn (£2.85bn) for Reebok in 2006 and a number names have emerged as potential buyers including the private equity firm Permira and Timberland brand owner, VF Corp.
Permira owns the Dr Martens footwear company.
Adidas said the potential move was part of the development of its new five-year strategy.
It said action it had taken in 2016 under a turnaround plan called "Muscle Up" had revived Reebok's fortunes, increasing sales and profits.
Figures show Reebok's revenue grew by 4% to at €1.7bn in 2019, making up just 7% of Adidas' total annual sales.
Reebok once held major sponsorship deal with the US's lucrative National Basketball Championship (NBA) but that was assumed by Adidas when it took over Reebok.
It currently has a six-year $70m deal with the martial arts promotion company, Ultimate Fighting Championship, but that is due to come to an end shortly,
Reebok's headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts, but its roots are in Bolton, England, where the Reebok name was first employed in the 1950s, before being picked up by a US entrepreneur.
The company's modern success came on the back of its development in 1982 of the Reebok Freestyle aerobics shoe, the first athletic shoe designed for women, at the start of the aerobics fitness trend.