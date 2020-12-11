BBC News

Post Office scandal: Postmasters have convictions quashed

Published

Six former sub-postmasters have had fraud convictions linked to a faulty computer system quashed in court.

The long-running scandal began when the Post Office installed a new computer system that led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being wrongly convicted.

Having a criminal record put many of those affected in dire financial circumstances.

"Today, these people can finally hold their heads high again," said solicitor Neil Hudgell.

He represented three of the six who had their convictions overturned.

"Lives were destroyed by this huge injustice. The Post Office must now respond in the right manner with appropriate offers to right some of the wrongs of the past two decades, and ensure people are properly compensated."

