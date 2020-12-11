UK banks can weather pandemic, says Bank of England
- Published
UK banks are well prepared for serious economic shocks and can continue to lend during the pandemic, the Bank of England has said.
Banks have built up strong capital buffers since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Bank said in its latest financial stability report.
Most risks to the UK's financial stability posed by a no-deal Brexit have been mitigated, it said.
But it warned that "some disruption to financial services could arise".
The Bank said the major UK banks could absorb credit losses in the order of £200bn, but that would involve "incredibly severe" shocks that were unlikely to occur.
For instance, unemployment would have to rise to 15% and house prices to fall by 30%.
Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Andrew Sentance told the BBC that the Bank saw the banking system as "very resilient".
"I think that the Bank's assessment makes sense," he said.
However, he warned that outside the financial system, a no-deal Brexit would pose big challenges.
"The real economy is going to struggle if we go into a Brexit no-deal," he added.