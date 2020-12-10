Royal Mail delays blamed on 'exceptional' volumes of post
Royal Mail has acknowledged delays to its deliveries amid "exceptionally high volumes" of post and anti-Covid measures.
Despite "exhaustive planning", some customers may be experiencing "slightly longer delivery timescales" than normal, the postal group said.
It came as people complained of late or missed deliveries.
Retailers including John Lewis, Boots and HMV have also blamed Royal Mail for delivery delays.
'Exhaustive planning'
On Thursday, online shoppers messaged Royal Mail, as well as retailers directly, to complain about parcels failing to arrive in time - in some cases weeks after they were expected.
People also complained their post was arriving less frequently.
Others expressed sympathy for postal workers having to meet a surge in demand during the pandemic.
In a statement, the postal group said there had been a "greatly increased uptake of online Christmas shopping", driven "in no small part" by the lockdown.
This meant all delivery companies were experiencing "exceptionally high volumes" of post, it said.
The company said it had hired about 33,000 temporary workers to support its 115,000 permanent postmen and women and had expanded its seasonal sites to help manage the anticipated growth in parcel volumes.
Coronavirus-related absences had also affected services, the Royal Mail's customer service account said.
"Despite our best efforts, exhaustive planning and significant investment in extra resource, some customers may experience slightly longer delivery timescales than our usual service standards.
"This is due to the exceptionally high volumes we are seeing, exacerbated by the coronavirus-related measures we have put in place in local mail centres and delivery offices.
"In such cases, we always work hard to get back to providing our usual level of service as quickly as we can."
The company advised customers to visit the service update page of its website.