Facebook sued in US for 'illegally crushing rivals'
US federal regulators and more than 45 state prosecutors have sued Facebook, accusing the social media company of taking illegal actions to buy up rivals and stifle competition.
The lawsuits are one of the most significant legal actions the US government has taken against the firm.
Officials are asking the court to consider breaking up the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.
Facebook has previously defended its actions.
Officials said the lawsuits were focused on Facebook's 2012 acquisition of Instagram, 2014 purchase of WhatsApp and rules governing outside software developers.
They said Facebook had taken a "buy or bury" approach to potential rivals, hurting competitors and users, who have lost control of their own data to support the firm's advertising revenue.
"No company should have this much unchecked power over our personal interaction and social interactions," said New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the legal fight by the states. "That's why we are taking action today."
Monopoly claims
The lawsuits come as US regulators are taking a closer look at the power enjoyed by tech companies.
This summer, the bosses of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple were forced to testify before Congress, as part of a bigger investigation of their influence on the market.
In October, the Department of Justice sued Google, accusing the search giant of violating US competition laws to maintain a monopoly on internet searches and online advertising.