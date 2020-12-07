Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in talks to rescue Debenhams
- Published
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has confirmed it is working on a possible last minute rescue of Debenhams.
The department store chain is set to shut all its stores by the end of March 2021 after administrators started to wind down the business last Tuesday.
Mr Ashley has rescued other struggling High Street businesses and used to be a major shareholder in Debenhams.
But Frasers said there was "no certainty" a deal to save Debenhams could be done.
One of the biggest issues, it said, was the collapse last week of another High Street giant, Arcadia, which is the biggest concession holder in Debenhams department stores.
Frasers said in a statement: "The company confirms that it is in negotiations with the administrators of Debenhams' UK business regarding a potential rescue transaction for Debenhams' UK operations.
"Whilst Frasers Group hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group.
"There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly."
Some 12,000 jobs are at risk if Debenhams closes all of its 134 shops.
Liquidators moved in to stores on Wednesday to start clearing stock after a potential rescue deal with JD Sports fell through.