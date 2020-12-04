Job growth slows in US as virus cases surge
Hiring in the US slowed sharply last month as the country grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Employers added just 245,000 jobs, the Labor Department said. That was below many economists' expectations.
The jobless rate dropped to 6.7% from 6.9% a month earlier, partially because many people stopped looking for work.
The report comes as several key virus relief programmes, including some unemployment benefits, are due to expire at the end of the month.
While the US has regained more than half of the jobs lost this spring at the height of the lockdowns, roughly 10.7 million people remain out of work, the Labor Department said.