'Wild Wednesday' delivers damp squib for reopened retailers
It was billed as "Wild Wednesday" but the day that retailers in England reopened after a month in lockdown has turned out to be more of a damp squib.
Footfall at shops dropped by 24.1% compared to the same day last year, according to analyst Springboard.
It was most pronounced on the High Street where footfall plunged by more than a third.
It comes as another retailer, Bonmarche, collapsed, following Debenhams and Topshop owner Arcadia.
Shops across England reopened their doors on Wednesday, with the majority of regions under tier 2 and tier Covid-19 restrictions. They limit social contact between households but allows non-essential stores to reopen.
However Springboard said footfall up to 12pm was down 34.4% on England's High Streets and dropped 22.9% in shopping centres.
Retail parks appeared to be busier, with footfall down 3.1%.
Primark reopened its stores early, at 7am on Wednesday. At the Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester it attracted around 100 shoppers first thing.
Zoe Inman, centre director at Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester she was not disappointed with the numbers: "It is what we expected."
But she said she was hopeful that the UK's approval of the Pfizer/BioBTech vaccine could help restore some normality.
The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination.
Ms Inman hailed the vaccine as a "holy grail".
"We've been waiting for this news for so long," she said. "I think once we get that vaccine we can be more like life as normal, so we do welcome that."
Some people braved the cold to queue from the early hours of Wednesday morning to beat an anticipated rush of shoppers.
Emily Harrison in Birmingham, who'd come to buy baby clothes, said she'd been "dreading it" but added: "I'm glad it's not busy because I hate when it's busy, so hopefully it'll stay quiet."
Karen Marsh, a mental health nurse in Manchester, said she wanted to come to the shops for Christmas presents: "So it's that bit extra special thought rather than ordering online."
"I thought 'I'm going to come out for a day, boost my mental health, do a bit of shopping, get everything I need, just to boost how I feel," she said.
"Its so important," said Sam Watson, general manager of Selfridges in Birmingham. "Whilst online trading has been brilliant, nothing beats that experience of having customers in the store shopping for their Christmas gifts."
Debenhams saw queues outside some of its stores after announcing its collapse earlier this week, Online, long queues also formed for Debenhams' website and by mid morning the site had crashed altogether.
Earlier this week, the department store chain said it would close its doors after failing to secure a buyer. It is likely its 12,000 staff will lose their jobs.
On Wednesday, Bonmarche announced it will file for administration, putting 1,500 jobs at risk following Arcadia which employs 13,000 people.