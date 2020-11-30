Topshop owner Arcadia goes into administration
- Published
Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins owner Arcadia has gone into administration, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.
No redundancies will be announced on Monday, administrators Deloitte said in a statement.
And Arcadia's stores will continue to trade as it considers all options available to the group.
All orders made over the Black Friday weekend will be honoured, Deloitte added.
Sir Philip Green's retail empire had failed to secure extra funding to pay its debts after sales slumped during the pandemic.
