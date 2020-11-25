Low-paid public sector workers to get £250 pay rise
- Published
Public sector pay will be frozen next year but low-paid and NHS workers will still get raises, the chancellor says.
Rishi Sunak said he could not justify an across the board rise when many in the private sector had seen their pay and hours cut during the crisis.
But he said 2.1 million public sector workers earning below the median wage of £24,000 were "guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250".
Over a million NHS workers will also get a raise, he said.
Meanwhile, the minimum wage - which has been rebranded as the National Living Wage - will increase by 2.2% - or 19p - to £8.91 an hour, with the rate extended to those aged 23 and over.
'Protecting jobs'
Delivering his Spending Review, the chancellor said the "majority" of public sector workers will see their pay increase next year but added that pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused next year "to protect jobs".
In his speech he highlighted a disparity between public sector and private sector wages, adding he "cannot justify a significant, across-the-board" pay increase for all public sector workers in the circumstances.
But Unison general secretary Dave Prentis criticised the pay-freeze.
"Going after the pay of millions will be a bitter pill for key workers getting the UK through the pandemic and out the other side," he said.
"Extra money in pockets gets spent locally. Less than a pound more a week for some won't save the thousands of ailing shops and leisure, arts and hospitality venues across the country."
The National Living Wage currently only applies to those aged 25 and over.
Mr Sunak said by widening eligibility, his minimum wage increases would "likely benefit around two million people".
He said the average full-time worker on the rate would see their annual income rise by around £345.