Janet Yellen: Biden to pick 'first female treasury secretary'
- Published
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Janet Yellen to lead the treasury department, US media report.
If confirmed, she would be the first woman to hold the position in US history.
The 74-year-old economist previously served as head of America's central bank and as a top economics adviser to former President Bill Clinton.
She is credited with helping steer the economic recovery after the 2007 financial crisis and ensuing recession.
As chairwoman of the US Federal Reserve, Ms Yellen was known for focusing more attention on the impact of its policies on workers and the costs of America's rising inequality.
Since leaving the post, Ms Yellen has spoken out about the need for Washington to do more to shield the US economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Yellen grew up in New York City and earned her degree in economics from Yale University. In addition to her work at the Fed and in government, she was a professor at University of California, Berkeley.