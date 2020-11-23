New Covid rules 'rub salt in the wounds', say pubs
- Published
The UK hospitality industry says that new Covid rules in England "rub salt into the wounds" and has warned pubs, restaurants and hotels face going bust.
The government will roll out regional restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the second lockdown in England will end on 2 December.
But new rules mean pubs operating under Tier 2 can only trade if customers have a "substantial meal".
In Tier 3, pubs must shut and can only sell goods for takeaway.
In contrast, gyms will be allowed to stay open under Tier 3 restrictions while indoor spectator sports can resume with restrictions.
Mr Johnson said: "I'm very sorry, obviously, for the unavoidable hardship that this will cause for business owners who have already endured so much disruption this year."
But UK Hospitality's chief executive Kate Nicholls said; "It just rubs salt into the wounds.
"We're at a loss to understand the justification for singling out pubs and hospitality for this treatment."
The government also said it would ditch the 10pm curfew. However, pubs and restaurants must stop serving alcohol and food at 10pm and customers will have until 11pm to leave the premises.
Ms Nicholls said that under the rules that were in place before the current lockdown came into force on 5 November, some 76% of its members warned that if Tier 2 restrictions remained in placed for three months their business "would not be viable".
That number rose to 94% under the previous Tier 3 rules which stated that pubs could only stay open if they offered a substantial meal.
But she said under the new rules: "Large swathes will just not be able to open at all."
MPs will vote on the proposed rules this week. Mr Johnson is expected to detail which regions in England will be placed into either Tier 1, 2 or 3 on Thursday.
Mr Johnson said that "without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or new year surge. The incidence of the disease is still, alas, widespread in many areas".
He said: "While the previous local tiers did cut the 'R' number, they were not quite enough to reduce it below 1 so the scientific advice I'm afraid is that as we come out [of lockdown] our tiers need to be made tougher."