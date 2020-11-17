BBC News

EasyJet slumps to a loss as Covid hits demand

EasyJet has reported its first annual loss in its 25-year history as the coronavirus crisis continues to bite deeply into the airline industry.

The airline posted a loss of £1.27bn for the year to 30 September as revenues more than halved.

EasyJet added that it expected to fly at just 20% of normal capacity into next year.

The airline sector has suffered deeply amid the pandemic with a slump in the number of people travelling.

However, EasyJet welcomed the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, and said underlying demand was strong for air travel.

